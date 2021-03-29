Georgetown discusses Rumpke contract

The village contract for waste disposal with Rumpke was the topic of an extended discussion by the Georgetown Village Council at the regular March 11 meeting.

The contract with Rumpke runs out on March 31, 2021. Village Administrator Tyler Thompson presented a renewal contract signed by Rumpke to council for approval. He said the terms were about the same as the last contract with a 1.5% rate increase each of the first two years and no increase the third year. Thompson offered that other items were included.

Thompson said, “It has been kind of a standing practice that Rumpke will pick up to six containers in addition to large items. I tried to spell out a little bit more definition as to what a large item might be. Also added in, kind of a pet peeve of mine, that the containers should be put back upright with the lids attached. If anything doesn’t get picked up or falls out of the can or truck in front of the house it will be picked up within three hours of their being notified of any spills.”

Council Member Wade Highlander asked if there were any concessions to the village residents to compensate for having to deal with Rumpke on a daily basis. Thompson answered he was going to try to get free drop off at the landfill but he heard conflicting reports on that happening in the past so he took that out.

Council Member Andy Clift said maybe a discounted price could be negotiated for drop off and that would help us get the town cleaned up.

Village Solicitor Joe Braun said another agreement is taking place with Rumpke about a new entrance to the landfill. Rumpke is asking the Village to vacate Beyers Road to get the Rumpke traffic off of Mt. Orab Pike going to US 68. He suggested tying some of these requests to the contract renewal.

Braun said the village asked for a gateway with a sign on the property and Rumpke mentioned some annexation. Mayor Dale Cahall suggested if any council member had suggestions of what they would like to see in the second contract to let Thompson know.

Highlander expressed his displeasure with any increase by Rumpke considering the conditions of the road and odor citizens have to put up with. Highlander stated, “I’m just not for giving them an increase.”

Council Member Kelly Cornette asked about a 30 day contract while council discussed it. Thompson said he doubted Rumpke would quit picking up trash but he would like to get this contract signed. He prefers the contract gets signed before it expires. Cornette also mentioned that Rumpke is not the only trash collection available for the village.

Highlander asked Thompson what reasons Rumpke gave for the price increase the first two years. Thompson replied, “I didn’t go into much of a debate with (Rumpke representative) Drew Watson about the rate increase. I thought a 1.5% increase for two years and keeping it flat the third year seemed reasonable.”

Council Member Dave Guenther pointed out that once this contract expires Rumpke has no obligation to pick up Georgetown trash. He said, “Everything goes up every year. They are a company. You can’t expect them not to do some type of increase.”

Cahall requested Thompson go back and see if the increase could be reduced for at least one year.

Guenther made a motion to accept the contract as is. Seconded by Coburn. Coburn, Colwell, and Guenther voted yes. Clift, Cornette, Highlander voted no. The mayor broke the tie with a no and requested the administrator go back to Rumpke to renegotiate the contract. It will be addressed at the next council meeting.

Other business was also discussed at the council meeting.

Clift, who is also Chair of the Tree Commission, reported that the commission is planning to plant a tree at the elementary school in memory of teacher Sheri Reitmeister who died recently. They will do this on Arbor Day. The Tree Commission is also looking for another member. Anyone interested can contact the village office.

Guenther announced the Community Improvement Corporation is giving a $2500 grant to Shannon Howell who is opening the new coffee shop on Commercial Row.

Clift brought forward discussion held earlier in the Community Development Committee meeting.

During public participation, Steve Wolfe brought up cars speeding on the road into the back of the park and wanted to know if anything can be done to slow traffic down. Suggestions included putting up 10 MPH speed limit signs, police monitoring when ballgames and practices are going on, and removable speed bumps.

Mark Anderson also spoke during the public participation portion of the meeting, again expressing his opposition to the fiber optics project and the splash pad.

The council also unanimously accepted the contract with the Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District. The contract is basically the same as last with the EJFED paying $40,000 for the year to receive services from the Georgetown Fire and EMIS Department.

Council also unanimously approved a contract with Clearcreek Coatings LTD for the rehab of the interior and exterior of the Banting Rd. water tower for a cost of $360,700. Thompson reminded Council, “As you know, we have a grant application out with the Ohio Public Works Commission pending. We should know the exact resolution for that in the next couple of months. I just wanted to make sure we keep our spot in line on the contractor’s schedule because it is a project that will need to be done one way or the other and this is redoing pretty much the entire exterior and interior of that tower.”

The next village council meeting is scheduled for March 25 at 7:00 p.m. in the council chamber.