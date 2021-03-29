Ohioans 40 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations on March 19 and all Ohio residents 16 and older will be eligible beginning March 29.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made that announcement at a mass vaccination clinic in Cleveland on March 16.

The new eligibility comes on the heels of the announcement last week that 15 long-term mass vaccination clinics will open throughout Ohio to significantly expand regional access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The state-sponsored mass vaccination clinics will be located in Lima, Maumee, Dayton, Columbus, Akron, Youngstown, Cincinnati, Chillicothe, Marietta, Wilmington, and Zanesville.

“Mass vaccination clinics have always been part of our plan, but adequate supply is necessary for larger sites, so it was crucial that we first established local provider sites in all 88 counties to ensure that every citizen in every community has a provider nearby,” said Governor DeWine. “Now that we have more than 1,250 local vaccine providers and a significant increase in vaccine supply expected at the end of March, this is the right time to finalize and prepare to launch these large-scale regional clinics.”

The regional mass vaccination clinics, which will begin opening in the coming weeks as supply becomes available, will operate until they are no longer necessary.

In addition to the mass vaccination sites announced above, a “pop-up” mass vaccination site is coming to Cincinnati on March 18-20 at the Cintas Center. Those dates are for first doses, with second doses to follow on April 8-10. The clinic will be walk-in, and will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and will offer approximately 10,000 doses.

Any Ohioan who is eligible to receive the vaccine under the Ohio Department of Health’s vaccination plan may be vaccinated at any of Ohio’s mass vaccination clinics.

The sites are not yet taking reservations, but specific instructions on how to book an appointment will be announced later this month. Dates of operation and hours will vary, but sites will offer both weekday and weekend appointments.

For details on the 15 permanent mass vaccination sites located regionally across the state, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Regarding further local drive through vaccination clinics, Brown County Health Department Public Information Officer Margery Paeltz said that those are still in the planning stages.

“We are still getting caught up on second doses for those who have been to previous clinics,” she said.

“As soon as we find out how many vaccines we can expect to get from the state and when we will receive them, then we can make plans for more local vaccinations.”

As soon as those plans are finalized, the information will be published in the The News Democrat and made available at www.newsdemocrat.com.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline in Brown County.

There have only been 41 COVID-19 cases reported in Brown County through March 8.

If the cases keep tracking at their current rate, Brown County will see about 85 cases this month, which continues the trend of being down 90 percent from the 904 cases in January. 326 cases were reported in February.

There were 1246 cases in December of 2020, which was almost half of the entire total of 2548 cases since tracking began in March of 2020.

Currently, there are 23 people recovering at home from the virus and three in the hospital. 3821 cases have been confirmed in Brown County since March of 2020, with 3746 recoveries. 49 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began.

Brown County currently has the 68th highest COVID rate in the state at 105.91 per 100,000 people. Just three weeks ago, Brown County led the state in infection rate.

The statewide average is 155.0, which is about three times higher than the rate needed to remove all health orders.

Meigs County is the only county in the state to have an infection rate below 50.

This week, there are 21 counties with an infection rate below 100 per 100,000 and 66 counties above 100.

Once Brown County drops below an infection rate of 100 per 100,000, the county is expected to drop to “orange” status from “red”, indicating high community spread.

In other COVID news, new guidelines for Spring sports and extracurricular activities now say that students will not be required to quarantine because they have an incidental exposure to COVID-19 in a classroom under the school-based exposure guidance unless symptoms develop.

Students will now be permitted to participate in organized sporting and extracurricular activities as long as they remain symptom-free and follow applicable safety precautions.