Mary Elise Kelch, 75, of Bethel Oh passed away March 8, 2021 at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati.

She was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Alice Rosenfeld Lindsey.

She is survived by her husband Wendell Kelch and one son Andrew Grooms. Four grandchildren also survive.

Graveside Funeral services were held Friday March 12, 2021 at Mt Orab Cemetery in Mt Orab.