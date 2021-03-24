Kay Martin, 81

Kay F. Martin, age 81, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Monday March 22, 2021 at her home.

She was born December 14, 1939 in Cincinnati, OH, daughter of the late Paul J. South and Louada Roades South.

She was a 1958 graduate of Whiteoak High School and a member of the Macon Church of Christ.

Surviving are daughter, Veida “Vickie” (Mike) Johnson of Georgetown, son, Joe (Connie) Martin of Sardinia, daughter, Kelly (Mike) Walkup, daughter, Bonnie (Brian) Ruckel, six Grandchildren, Erin (Josh) Hupp, Joe Martin, II, Kade Walkup, Jadon Walkup, Hunter Ruckel and Laney Ruckel. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Cashton and Siler Hupp, two sisters, Sandy Huber, Rochelle (Ronnie) Sams and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin D. Martin, two brothers, William E. South and Robert Huber, sister, Patty Aliff, step-father, Robert C. Huber.

Services will be held at the Macon Church of Christ, 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 with Pastor Jerrod Florence officiating. Interment will follow in the Buford Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church on Thursday, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family. .

Contributions in Kay's memory may be made to the Crossroad Hospice 4380 Glendale-Milford Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45242.