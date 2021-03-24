Jones is SBAAC American Division Player of the Year

This year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference basketball all-stars, players of the year, and coaches of the year have been announced, and earning SBAAC American Division Player of the Year honors for the second straight year is Western Brown’s senior guard Baylee Jones.

Receiving SBAAC American Division Girls Basketball Coach of the Year honors for the second consecutive year is Western Brown’s Tim Chadwell, coaching his team to back-to-back league titles.

Jones led the Lady Broncos in scoring this season with an average of 17.9 points per contest. She also averaged 5.3 rebounds, two steals, and 3.1 assists per game this winter.

Jones will continue her basketball career on the collegiate level at Lipscomb University.

This year’s Lady Broncos repeated as SBAAC American Division champions, finishing their 2020-21 regular season with a perfect league record of 10-0.

There were two other Lady Broncos to join Jones as a 2020-21 SBAAC American Division First Team basketball all-star – senior guard Maddie Flischel and freshman guard Olivia Fischer.

Flischel led the conference in steals, averaging 5.1 per contest. She was also fourth in the conference in assists, averaging four per game.

Fischer averaged 9.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 steals this winter.

Western Brown

sophomore Sadie Foster was named to this year’s SBAAC American Division Second Team. Foster averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, two assists, and 1.5 steals during her sophomore season on the court.

The Williamsburg Lady Wildcats claimed this year’s SBAAC National Division Title in flawless fashion with a 12-0 league mark.

Williamsburg senior Paige Fisher has been named the SBAAC National Division Player of the Year, while Williamsburg’s Mike Madsen has been named the National Division Coach of the Year. Fisher averaged 7.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game this winter.

The Georgetown Lady G-Men finished runner-up in SBAAC National Division standings with a 9-3 league record, and there were four Lady G-Men to earn league honors.

Georgetown senior Maddi Benjamin and junior Torie Utter have both been named to the SBAAC National Division First Team.

Benjamin averaged 14.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, three steals, and 2.9 assists this season.

Utter was the second leading scorer in the SBAAC this winter with an average of 19.9 points per game. She also averaged 5.7 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.6 assists per contest.

Georgetown senior Grace Burrows was selected for the SBAAC National Division Second Team, and junior Becky Roblero-Solis has been named a National Division Honorable Mention.

Burrows averaged seven points, 4.4 rebounds, and two assists per game.

Roblero-Solis averaged 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 2.8 assists per contest.