Hurt, Powell compete in OHSAA DII State Wrestling Tournament

Western Brown senior AJ Hurt is joined by WBHS assistant wrestling coach Aaron Carnahan during the OHSAA Division II Individual State Wrestling Tournament.

Seniors AJ Hurt and Gary Powell have reached the end to what have been outstanding wrestling careers at Western Brown High School.

Hurt and Powell wrapped up their senior season on the mats by competing in the OHSAA Division II State Wrestling Tournament held over the weekend at Marengo Highland High School.

Hurt represented Western Brown in the 106-pound weight class, finishing just one spot shy of a top eight placer.

Hurt (37-4) suffered a loss by pin to Firelands’ Ruben Pina-Lorenzana in the first round of the individual state tourney, but went on to pin West Holmes’ Brady Smith for a win in the first round on consolation.

Hurt then fell to Perkins’ Billy Smith by a narrow 6-3 decision, finishing 1-2 in the state tournament.

Hurt earned a berth in this year’s OHSAA Division II Individual State Wrestling Tournament by placing runner-up in the district tournament at Wilmington High School.

Hurt also claimed the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference 106-pound wrestling title during the regular season, earning a spot on the SBAAC First Team of all-stars.

Hurt qualified for the state tournament last year, but was unable to compete due to the tournament being canceled to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Hurt finished his high school wrestling career as a three-time state qualifier.

Powell (38-4) represented the Western Brown Broncos in the 220-pound class at this year’s individual state tournament.

Powell suffered a loss by pin to West Branch’s Kenny Marra in round one, and in the first round of consolation fell to Ashland’s Jakob Beverly by 8-4 decision.

Powell qualified for this year’s state tournament by placing third in the district tournament at Wilmington High School.

Powell was among those earning a spot on this year’s SBAAC Second Team of all-star wrestlers.