With deepest sorrow, we announce that James Edward Ollie Burroughs (Jamie), age 46, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home in Felicity, Ohio.

Those who knew Jamie, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.

Jamie will be missed everyday by his Mother, Cheryl Burroughs, his sister Amanda Gipson (Burroughs) and her husband David, sister Carinia Watson (Burroughs) and her husband Brad, 2 nieces; Victoria and Megan; and 3 nephews; Joshua, Jake, and Kade. Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many great friends.

We know Jamie is now with his father, James W. Burroughs and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven.

We LOVE and MISS you so much Jamie.

Visitation services will be held from 1pm – 3pm on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Glicker Funeral Home1849 Salem Ave. Dayton, Oh. 45406.

“God was ready, but we were not”