Ronald E. Fite, age 52, of the Fairfax Community passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, March 15, 2021 at his home.

He was born April 2, 1968 in West Union, Ohio, son of Kenneth Keith Fite and Donna Allyn Roush Fite.

Ronald was a United States Navy and Marine Corps Veteran, where he served in the Gulf War, Desert Storm, and Desert Shield. A graduate of Whiteoak High School class of 1986 and a member of the Hillsboro V.F.W #9094.

Surviving are his wife, Tammy Jones Fite of Fairfax, granddaughter, Amara Bishop, mother, Donna Fite of Fairfax, sister, Betty Jo (Tim) Ratliff of Winchester, brother, Rusty (Karen) Fite of Lynchburg, three aunts, Carolyn Fite, Dianne Roush of Lynchburg, and Doris Grabo of Austin, TX, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Keith Fite, brother, Keith Fite, paternal grandparents, Granville and Stella Fite, and maternal grandparents, Fred and Mecia Roush.

Services will be held at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St. Hillsboro, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Wayne Edingfield officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairfax Cemetery, Hillsboro, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Contributions in Ronald’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.