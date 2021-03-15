Jeffery Gast, 18

Jeffery Warren Gast, age 18 of Amelia, Ohio, died Monday, March 8, 2021 at his residence. He was born December 11, 2002 the son of Jeffery L. Gast of West Union, Ohio and the late Jackie Marie Kragler.

In addition to his father, Jeffery Gast, J.W. is survived by his grandmothers – Florence Kragler of Amelia, Ohio and Sue Morris of Russellville, Ohio; eight siblings – Ronald Odell of South Carolina, Samantha Gast of Arizona, Candice Marie Gast of Georgetown, Ohio, Amberley Christine Gast of Aberdeen, Ohio, Travis Allen Gast of Ash Ridge, Ohio, Toni Arlene Henderson of Ash Ridge, Ohio, Ashley Rene Gast of West Union, Ohio and Alicia Marie Watkins of Hillsboro, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. David Benjamin will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday. Interment will be in Hietts Chapel Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

During the visitation and funeral service, facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.

