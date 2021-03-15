Charles Rhoten, 90

Charles William Rhoten, 90, of Madison, Indiana, formerly of Hanover, Indiana was born June 26, 1930 in Ripley, OH to LeRoy and Emma (nee Germann) Rhoten. He was a 1948 graduate of Ripley-Union High School and married Constance Lehr Finney of Ripley, OH on May 23, 1953 in Cynthiana, KY. He began his career in the trucking industry working for Germann Brothers Trucking. In 1949 he went to work for Ecklar-Moore Express in Cynthiana, KY. He was inducted into the US Army in 1951 and was a proud member of the 101st Airborne serving in Korea. After returning from Korea he went back to work for Ecklar-Moore. When Ecklar-Moore opened a terminal in Lexington, Kentucky he relocated there, and eventually rose to the position of Vice-President of Traffic. Ecklar-Moore was purchased by OK Trucking Company in 1975, and he continued his trucking career with them until retiring in 1990. Retirement didn’t last long as he purchased Madison Transfer and Storage in Madison, Indiana in 1990, and ran a successful operation there until retiring again in 1997. Upon his retirement, and until the past few years when his health declined, he was a servant to many. He helped build schools in Papua New Guinea, helped rebuild communities after Hurricane Katrina, and helped with construction projects at missions in San Miguel, Mexico and Tohatchi, New Mexico. He was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 70 years, a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce in Cynthiana and Lexington, KY, sang with a Barbershop Quartet, and was a University of Kentucky basketball season-ticket holder for 67 years. He was a life-long learner, loved to travel, and was devoted to his family. He was known to his family and others as Mr. Fix-it and always had a project. Charles died on March 4, 2021, with his loving family by his side. Charles will be missed by his loving wife of 67 years; his children: Rebecca Adkins and her husband Eddie Adkins of Ridgeland, MS and Madison, IN, Andrew Rhoten and his wife Ann Marie Rhoten of Madison, IN, and Ann Rhoten and her husband Robert White of Lexington, KY; his grandchildren, who affectionally called him Sifter: Emma Adkins of Ridgeland, MS, Taylor Rhoten of Washington, D.C., Grayson Rhoten of Madison, IN, James White and his wife Abby White of Lancaster, KY, Melissa White of Johnson City, TN, Abigail White Dean and her husband Glen Dean of Richmond, KY, and one great-grandson Walker James White (born March 4, 2021); his siblings: Roy Rhoten and his wife Barbara Rhoten of Hamilton, OH, Shirley Koewler and her husband William Koewler of Cincinnati, OH, Patricia Schell and her husband Robert Schell of Cincinnati, OH, Janice Klinker and her husband Richard Klinker of Ripley, OH, and Larry Rhoten of Centerville, OH. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Marilyn Martin and her husband Nathan Martin, a brother George Thomas Rhoten, and sister-in-law Shirley Dunn Rhoten. Funeral mass and interment will be held at a later date in the spring. Our entire lives we watched Dad give in many different ways without ever seeking credit. In lieu of flowers please consider anonymously doing a kind gesture for someone in his honor. Otherwise, some organizations which were important to Dad include: the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association, and Friends of Pope John and Shawe Catholic Schools.Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centres in Madison and Hanover or at the church. Online condolences, remembrances, and memorials can be left at www.morgan-nay.com .