The 2rd work session of the Village of Georgetown Council met on March 3, 2021, in the Gaslight Theater. First on the agenda was Cassandra McCormick, Supervisor of the Utilities Department, who addressed the various options that had been brought forth by some council members to reduce the increase of water rates proposed by the Utilities Committee.

The Village Utilities Department pays approximately $1900 per month for customers’ use of credit cards to pay utility bills and about $170 per month for direct pay out of bank accounts.

McCormick addressed the suggestion of raising only the minimum water rate charge. Raising the minimum 12% would bring in an additional $64,000. Mayor Dale Cahall feels that raising the minimum penalizes those who use less water.

A 9% water increase on all accounts would bring in $71,000 the first year. Council Member Kelly Cornette asked what the actual dollar amount is the Village needs. Administrator Tyler Thompson said that his figures showed losses of $130,000 or more. The losses will increase every year until the fund is in the negative. An actual figure was never given.

Council Member Andy Clift suggested a surcharge on each account. Cahall said a surcharge penalizes those who use less water.

Thompson noted, “We are looking, as I see this and obviously this is not a crystal ball kind of situation, we’ve got kind of two issues in this fund. There is a flimsy operating cost structure and looking like an operating deficit going into the future, operating costs being our salaries, general repair and maintenance, operating supplies and debt service for debt that we currently hold. So we have what would appear to be a deficit in those items. On top of that we also have, I know I am a broken record on this, we also have mounting capital needs throughout the water distribution system that are not going away. I hope that we can get through the end of the year and get the system assessment back and it turns out I’ve been crying wolf here but I also don’t want to sugarcoat anything to ya’ll and we could have some pretty significant underground needs coming up beyond the water tower project we know about, the Georgetown Station Project we’ll be doing here shortly.”

Thompson referred to all of the recent water main breaks saying some of the pipes were installed in the 1950’s, are old and undersized.

Clift explained that probably, “a surcharge might disproportionately affect those at the low end of the spectrum, a straight increase puts everything onto people with high usage. I think a combination of a rate increase and a surcharge is a balanced approach.”

Council Member Buddy Coburn asked whether residents or businesses bring in the most money. McCormick said they in 2020 they took in about $490,000 from residents and $273,000 from businesses. Coburn said, “We don’t want to hurt our businesses, that’s for sure, but we don’t want to put the whole load on individuals. We have to do something. I’d personally like to see legislation that we put a percentage of increase on bills but then I’d like to see us turn around and help our businesses with their bills.”

Council Member Dave Guenther shared, “We’ve always based our bills on usage. They should pay by use.”

Cornette noted the electric fund is doing well. She suggested doing a rebate on electric to offset the water increase. Cahall argued that we have a lot of needs in our electric system. He doesn’t want to compromise the electric fund.

Cornette said they need to be updated with other services and fees they charge. She wants to be more mindful of alternative ways to raise revenue.

Thompson noted that there are 21 customers who live outside of the village who pay a 50% surcharge on water. They have expressed an interest in coming into the village but are prevented from being annexed because of their location.

35 households who live outside of the village pay a 100% surcharge and do not want to be annexed. Cornette said that should be raised. Thompson said there is a cap on what they can charge.

Cornette then stated, “I would prefer not to pass on a 12% or even a 9% increase knowing we have all of these things going on behind the scenes that we are kind of letting fly by that we really could do a better job of.”

Cornette also made her feelings about the amount of the proposed increase clear.

“A 12% water increase is off of the charts, I will not vote for it. I will not vote for a 9% increase. I would like to see us do something for a temporary measure this year, a combination of many things, a combination of a surcharge and a minimum increase so you are not impacting one segment. I would prefer we take the rest of this year and digest what has been brought up in these sessions.”

She felt she will know more at the end of the year and does not want to make a decision for the future when there are so many unknowns.

Council Member Wade Highlander again brought up raising late fees that might help get through this year. Cahall thought that would not be reliable enough month to month.

Guenther said he wants to do something now. He supports a 9% across the board for the rest of this year. Coburn agreed. Guenther said he thinks it is the fairest way to do it.

Coburn voiced his desire to go ahead with the increase, see what can be saved, and re-evaluate in 2022.

“I don’t agree with waiting any longer. We’re losing money every day with this system. I feel we need to do something I would hope by the end of this month and can start fixing this problem. Our water system is in big trouble. If we don’t take action now and we wait too long it won’t be a 9% increase…if you want water it will be a tremendous amount.”

Coburn said he thinks the village could pay for the businesses to get smaller pipes among a number of other things the village can do to lower business water bills. Since bills are based on usage smaller pipes may not be a benefit and could possibly compromise their fire safety.

At this point Cahall emphasized, “We are not even treading water, we are sinking. We need to do something.”

Cornette suggested that councilmembers voice their proposals so everyone can have time to think about them until the next meeting.

Council Member Ginny Colwell said, “If these different items that we are talking about would be raised, some of the residents will say, ‘oh, they raised this and they raised that, they raised this, I might as well pay the $1.50 water rate that they would get monthly because it’s going to be the same, maybe more.”

Cahall then called for proposals. Coburn proposed a 9% water rate per year which will be reviewed at the end of each year.

Colwell and Guenther agreed with Coburn. Guenther added, “We are just playing catch up with the water that the public uses. That’s not addressing the infrastructure or anything else that comes across, pay raises, health insurance increases for our employees in the water department.”

Clift proposed a 9% increase with a $5.00 surcharge because businesses and residents use the same infrastructure and much of this increase is for infrastructure projects.

Cornette proposed increasing the minimum rate 6%, a surcharge of $10.00 on water bills, and a $10.00 rebate on electric bills along with increasing late fees, charge for credit cards, looking at lower processing fees for electronic pay, going paperless or offering a small incentive to go paperless to reduce postage fees for bills, and increasing surcharge fees on properties outside of the village.

Cornette requested the administrator and fiscal clerk do projections for one year and five years of each proposal.

Highlander shared he thought there was a good range of choices. Cahall wants all of the additional options Cornette mentioned in her proposal included in every proposal.

The Georgetown Village Council will settle on a proposal and then move forward with the process.