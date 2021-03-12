Susan Denise Lanter, age 58 of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Eastgate Care Spring in Cincinnati, Ohio after a long and hard fought battle the past four years with cancer. Susan was born August 30, 1962 the daughter of Eva (Lightner) Lanter of Mt. Orab, Ohio and the late Larry Lanter. She graduated in 1980 from Western Brown High School, later attended Eastern Hills School of Cosmetology and was certified as a stylist by the State Board of Cosmetology. Prior to her illness, she was employed as an associate at the Eastgate Dillard’s store. Susan was an avid animal lover especially dogs, cats and horses. She was devoted to her Yorkie until failing health necessitated having to relinquish him to a loving and caring home.

In addition to her mother, Susan is survived by two daughters – Tandy Weisker of Eastgate, Ohio and Ashley Carpenter of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two granddaughters – Ella Weisker and Harper Joseph and one brother – Larry David Lanter and wife Sue of Amelia, Ohio.

There will be no services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 4380 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 or to the Brown County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 228, 100 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

