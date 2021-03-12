Sarah Helen Howe Davison, long time Bethel resident, passed away on March 1, 2021 in Germantown TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Davison. She is survived by her daughters, Bethany Davis and Jennifer Griffin,(Mrs.Richard) son-in-law Rick, all of Germantown, TN; Grandsons, Davis and Evan Griffin; great granddaughters, Sarah Channing Griffin and Camille Griffin.

A Tate Township Cemetery graveside memorial service for family and friends to honor Sarah Helen and Bob will be held later this year. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Bethel assisting the family.