Dwight “Butch” Nelson Loudon, age 75 of Bethel, Ohio died Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a proud United States Vietnam Navy Air Crew veteran, member of the Bethel American Legion Post #406 in Bethel, Ohio where he served as Commander for five years and member of the executive board, past president of the Ohio Wholesale Marketers Association, past president and chairman of the Ohio Association of Tobacco and Candy Distributors, past chairman of the Central Kentucky Horse Show Association and the Brown County Charity Horse Show. Butch had been an active tennis official for the USTA, an umpire and enjoyed his pilot’s license for recreation. He was born June 24, 1945 in Palm Beach, Florida the son of the late Dwight E. Loudon, Jr. and Jacqueline M. (Nelson) Loudon.

Mr. Loudon is survived by his wife of 47 years – Stephany (Tsanges) Loudon whom he married November 13, 1973; two daughters – Dr. Alexa Noble and husband Jack of Georgetown, Kentucky and Stephany Nicole Loudon of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren – Nicolas, Owen, Coen and Evelyn; two brothers; one sister and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with military services by the Bethel American Legion Post #406. Following the graveside services a reception will be held at 4:00 P.M. at the Campbell’s Barn Restaurant, 1852 State Route 125, Amelia, Ohio 45102.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Charity Horse Show, P.O. Box 28, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

