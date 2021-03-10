Warriors finish as SE District DIII runner-up

Eastern Brown’s Trent Hundley drives the lane during Friday’s district championship with Wheelersburg. (Photo by Evan Dennison)

Eastern Brown needed to find another shot or two to complete a furious rally.

They were unable to do so however and ended up dropping their OHSAA Division III Southeast District title tilt with Wheelersburg, 66-59, Friday night in Piketon.

Trailing 40-20 with less than six minutes to play in the third, the Warriors went on a 33-15 run from there to get within two and less than two minutes remaining. Multiple opportunities to tie from there were unsuccessful and the Pirates were able to close the contest out from there with some clutch free throw shooting.

“Missed a few shots down three, missed those and if we could have tied it up maybe it could have changed some things,” Warriors coach Rob Beucler said. “They’re a good team. They got nice weapons, play well together and are strong. They played a good game tonight. We just didn’t play 32 minutes of our basketball”

Eastern’s start dug them in the hole that proved to be too big to get out of.

A first quarter in which a Warriors’ shot from the field wasn’t made didn’t help, Pirates’ Eli Swords 3-pointer near the buzzer rubbing salt in what was a 16-2 wound for the Warriors.

The Pirates hot shooting from the perimeter continued into the second, leading by as much as 16 on two different occasions, the last time another backbreaking shot for the Warriors at the halftime horn, this one from Matthew Miller to make it 34-18 at the break.

“First half is not what we do,” Beucler said. “That wasn’t us and I told the guys that in the locker room. We were impatient, didn’t let the game come to us, didn’t shoot the ball real well early and they came at us harder. Gave up some baskets we shouldn’t have. Got a little intimidated and then got to pressing.”

Two more J.J. Truitt triples to start the second half and Eastern was on the brink, trailing 40-20 and in need of something to turn their way immediately.

It did and quickly.

A 14-0 run over the next four minutes of play suddenly turned the contest into a two possession game.

The shots that were falling in the first half for the Pirates weren’t in the second and a lot of that in large part having to do with Eastern’s ball pressure that forced seven Wheelersburg turnovers.

“Came out and stepped up defensively and came after them a lot harder. Got some easy baskets and you could see the difference, kids diving on the floor, three or four kids at a time making that extra hard-nosed effort,” Beucler said.

The Pirates were able to weather the storm from there to take a 48-38 lead into the fourth, the third buzzer beater in a row to end the quarter, this one coming from Truitt on a layup.

“I’ll give my coaching staff credit for that. Something that we’ve started re-emphasizing on what we want to do at the end of quarter. Just some little things we want to go to, more ideas and plays and what we want to do at the end of the quarter and we were more organized,” Pirates coach Steven Ater said.

After the two traded a couple of buckets to start the fourth, Trent Hundley with 16 second half points continued to inch the Warriors closer with a triple, Luke Garrett following with one of his own to make it a 55-53 game with a little more than two minutes to play.

A couple of different chances from there to tie were unsuccessful for the Warriors, the Pirates hitting 7-of-10 free throws down the stretch to seal the deal for their third district title in four years.

“Lucky our guys saved me from a near 20-point loss in a district final. Our guys are pretty daggone experienced. They’ve played a lot of basketball. These guys have been through the wars and not a lot rattles them,” Ater said.

The Pirates had five in double figures, led by Truitt with 20. Miller, Swords, Carter McCorkle and Kenny Sanderlin all went for 10 points apiece.

Wheelersburg will now take on Worthington Christian in the regional semifinals next week.

The Warriors season comes to an end at 23-2, it was another season that featured an undefeated record in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play and a second consecutive gold ball. They’ve gone 46-4 in their last two seasons.

“Kobe Bryant said their is no failure, there’s learning. This is a good bunch and have had great success and we keep pushing for a little bit more,” Beucler said. “That’s what we want. We’re not completely satisfied and the kids coming back have a decision of how bad they want it and they’ll have to work for it.”

Hundley led the Warriors with 20, Garrett adding 16. Colton Vaughn, who eclipsed the 1,000 point marker in the contest in the third quarter, finished with 13 points on the evening. Vaughn also exits from the program with the mark in most rebounds for a career.

EHS 2 16 20 21 – 59

WHS 16 18 14 18 – 66

Eastern (59): Hundley 20, Garrett 16, Vaughn 13, Boone 4, Daniels 4, Vargas 2

Wheelersburg (66): Truitt 20, McCorkle 10, Sanderlin 10, Miller 10, Swords 10, Adkins 4, Jolly 2

Field Goals: Eastern 19/51, Wheelersburg 21/42

Three-Pointers: Eastern 6/19, Wheelersburg 7/18

Free Throws: Eastern 15/21, Wheelersburg 17/27

Rebounds: Eastern 25 (Garrett, Vaughn and Boone 6), Wheelersburg 33 (McCorkle 13)

Assists: Eastern 5 (Boone and Hundley 2), Wheelersburg 10 (Miller 4)

Turnovers: Eastern 11, Wheelersburg 17

Fouls: Eastern 21, Wheelersburg 16

Records: Eastern Brown 23-2, Wheelersburg 22-1