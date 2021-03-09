Debra Jo Scott, 64, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on March 8, 2021 surrounded by her family. Debbie was born April 30, 1956 in Georgetown, Ohio to Everett, Jr. and Billie Kaye (Cahall) Thackston. She was a 1974 graduate of Ripley-Union-Lewis High School and worked at PCP Champion in Ripley for 38 years. Debbie loved watching Nascar races (especially Jeff Gordon), rooting for the Kentucky Wildcats, boating on the Ohio River, relaxing on the beach, taking long car rides in the country, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, Debbie is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 32 years, Edward M. Scott, whom she married October 8, 1988; one son- Taylor (Nikki) Scott of Williamsburg, Ohio; step-daughter Abby (Craig) Scott-Waits of Anderson, Ohio; three grandchildren whom she dearly loved- Landyn, Marin, and Owen; three sisters- Tammy Thackston of Ripley, Ohio, Betsy (Mitch) Sharp of Georgetown, Ohio, and Kristi Lightner of Aberdeen, Ohio; four nieces and nephews- Michelle (Jeremy) Frush, Geoffrey (Lisa) Sharp, Karli Lightner and Darby Sharp; brothers-in-law- Bruce “Sonny” (Janice) Scott, Jr. and Hermie (Charlene) Scott; sisters-in-law- Carol Scott and Linda Scott Hill; a loved cousin-Janie Scott Griswold; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her father, Debbie is preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Jerry Hill, Ben Scott, and John Lightner.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Funeral services will be held privately for the family Thursday, March 11. David Benjamin will officiate. Interment will be in the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Our family will always remember Debbie as a strong fighter who never gave up and her husband Eddie, who fought alongside her. She loved being a Mamaw and our family will always carry her with us in our hearts.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Ripley Life Squad or Hospice of Hope in Maysville, Kentucky.