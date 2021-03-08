Ruth Alice Shively, 90, of Decatur, OH, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley. She was born June 14, 1930 in Brown County, OH, the daughter of the late John B and Cora (Carr) Holton. In her early years, she worked at Gordon’s and Wagner’s general stores in Russellville and Decatur. She also worked as a phone operator at Bell and General Telephone. She was a longtime member of Liberty Chapel Church until it closed and then transferred to the Russellville Church of Christ.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband David Lee Shively, sister, Vivian Copple Crabtree, brother, James Donald Holton and a step son, David Shively.

Ruth is survived by her son John Dyer and wife Cathy; daughter, Debbie Hurst and husband Ron, step son Daniel Shively and wife Ruth; sister, Evelyn Troutman; grandchildren, Theresa and Philip Cooper, John David Dyer, several step grandchildren, and great grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Drue Lane will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Liberty Chapel Cemetery in Decatur. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 9, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

During the funeral and visitation, facial coverings and social distance rules will apply.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Chapel Perpetual Care Fund, C/O Dale Gray, 8 Compton Place, Mt. Orab, OH 45154 or the Byrd Twp Fire Dept, PO Box 71, Decatur, OH 45115.

Please sign Ruth’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com