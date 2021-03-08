John R Woollard, 90, of Russellville, OH, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. He was born November 29, 1930 in Byrd Twp, Brown County, OH, the son of the late Abraham C and Mary E (Parker) Woollard. He retired from the US Postal Service and was a US Army veteran during the Korean War. He was a member of the Liberty Chapel Church until it closed then transferred to the Russellville Church of Christ.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 66 years on February 11, 2021 and 6 siblings.

John is survived by sons, Kevin Woollard and wife Doris of Russellville, Tim Woollard of Winchester, Shannon Woollard and wife Jill of Russellville, Brian Woollard and wife Alyssa of Russellville; daughter, Lynne Mitchell of Russellville; 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 3 brothers-in-law, 3 sisters-in-law and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Drue Lane will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service.

During the funeral and visitation, facial coverings and social distance rules will apply.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Byrd Twp Fire Dept, PO Box 71, Decatur, OH 45115, Russellville Fire Dept, PO Box 268, Russellville, OH 45168 or the Russellville Church of Christ Food Pantry, 144 S Columbus St, Russellville, OH 45168.

Please sign John’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.