Thomas Holcomb, 74

Thomas Leroy Holcomb, age 74, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Veranda Gardens Nursing Home in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a United States Navy Vietnam War Veteran and a United States Army Veteran. Mr. Holcomb was also a Past Master of the Linwood Masonic Lodge 567, a member of the Shriners and VFW. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles and playing Santa Claus for various organizations. Mr. Holcomb was born September 29, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Bernard and Mildred (Pence) Holcomb. He was also preceded in death by – four brothers – John Gravitt, James Holcomb, Robert Holcomb and Timothy Holcomb.

Mr. Holcomb is survived by four children – Michael S. Holcomb of Williamsburg, Ohio, Tracie L. Emra (John) of Loveland, Ohio, Terra L. Jennings (John) of Hamersville, Ohio and Thomas L. Holcomb of Amelia, Ohio; fifteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, March 8, 2021 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.

During the visitation and funeral service, facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.

