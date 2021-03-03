Helen Calhoun, 83

Helen Marie Calhoun, age 83 of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Calhoun was born April 28, 1937 in Glendale, Ohio the daughter of the late Cooper and Florence (Nutley) Hassler. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons – Robin Wash and Robert Calhoun and two sisters – Charlotte Laukert and Jeannette Toms.

Mrs. Calhoun is survived by her husband of 43 years, Michael R. Calhoun whom she married June 17, 1977; four children – Ricky Wash of Hartwell, Ohio, Randy Wash and wife Linda of Hamersville, Ohio, Kenny Calhoun of The Villages, Florida and Rachel Lefker and husband Tommy of Williamsburg, Ohio; nine grandchildren – Robin Wash and wife Ashley, Cheyenne Wash, Damon Downey and wife Trish, Deena Rogers and husband Eddie, Joshua Wash and wife Courtney, Amber Wash, Melody June, Matthew Calhoun and Cameron Lefker and numerous great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Mike Starkey will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Arnheim, Ohio. Face mask are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

