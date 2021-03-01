County school employees vaccinated

Hundreds of school employees in Brown County have now received their first COVID-19 vaccination.

The Brown County Health Department held a vaccination clinic for all county districts at Western Brown High School on Feb. 12.

455 doses were administered to teachers and other staff members.

Rebecca Jones, a third grade teacher at Russellville Elementary, was one of them.

“I feel great. Some of us are still reluctant to get it, but most of the people that I know are here,” she said.

“I have some teacher friends that actually caught COVID and they signed up for the shot too because they want to double protect themselves.”

She said she was willing to do anything necessary to remain in the classroom.

“I’m not afraid of getting COVID from my students and I don’t want to be in remote learning,” Jones said.

She noted that the last year has been disruptive for everyone involved in education.

“Parents are very frustrated and it’s really hard. We have ways of motivating the kids, but if they are at home, they are just going to lose privileges.”

Jones said that kids at home are dealing with challenges as well.

“It’s also hard to teach new content through a video screen and we have some students who are still not joining us and they are missing out entirely,” she said.

Jones said that the effect of shutting down schools last March was evident once students returned for the next school year.

“At the beginning of the school year in August, one third of my third graders were reading at first grade level. That’s a lot of progress that was lost. Now, since we have been back face to face, my students are averaging a 3.2, which means third grade, second month.”

Jones said she was concerned that the most at-risk kids would be affected the most by the pandemic.

“The students that are highly motivated are learning on their own. But the students that are already behind, the ones that don’t have parent support, the ones that don’t have books in their home…those are the kids that will continue to be affected,” she said.

Eastern Superintendent Michelle Filon was present while her staff members were being vaccinated.

“I am thrilled to get shots into arms. Brown County teachers have been doing face to face learning since August. They have been doing what’s right for kids at the risk of their own health. I am excited that these individuals are getting their own shots,” she said.

She also looked back on one of the most disruptive events in a generation.

“I have never been more proud of my staff. Teachers, bus drivers, cooks and everyone else found ways to continue to do the job. I do think we will come out of this better and using strategies that we have developed during this pandemic.”

Western Brown Superintendent Raegan White also described the roller coaster ride that the COVID pandemic brought to education.

“Think of everything that you do in your job and imagine turning on a dime and figure out new and inventive ways to accomplish the same things. That’s what we’ve done on the fly since last March,” he said.

“It’s very encouraging to see that we have a vaccine at this point. The fact that within a year, a vaccine has been developed, approved and that we now see it going into arms on a local level is encouraging to be able to get us back to normalcy.”

Filon and White both took the opportunity to thank their staffs for all of their hard work over the past year. Both school leaders also wanted to thank local parents.

“I want to thank all the parents for their support. I think they realize that we are doing the best for their students at this time that we can. We want to thank them for their efforts as well,” White said.