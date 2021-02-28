Mary Taylor, 100

Mary Louise (Stagge) Taylor, born in Cincinnati, Ohio passed away peacefully in her 100th year on February 22, 2021 at Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley, Ohio.

She retired from Deer Park Local Schools, where she worked over 20 years as a secretary in the Counseling Office. She was married to Charles T. Taylor for 64+ years.

She is survived by her loving niece and caregiver, Deborah Hall, Mt. Orab, Ohio; nephew, Donald H. (JoAnn) Stagge, Wescosville, PA; great nieces: Denise (Mark) Williams, Mt. Orab, Ohio and Nancee (Chris) Klein, Lake Waynoka, Ohio; great nephews, James (Marta) Stagge, Columbus, Ohio, and Kenneth (Amber) Stagge, Baltimore, MD; great great nephews, Mark (Chelsey) Williams Jr., Sciocton, Wisconsin; Tanner Williams, Amelia, Ohio, Colin Klein, Milford, Ohio and Brady (Makenna) Klein, Lake Waynoka, Ohio; great great niece, Kaycee Klein, Lake Waynoka, Ohio; Genevieve Stagge and Aurora Stagge, Baltimore, MD; and great great nephew Bryce Stagge, Baltimore, MD; great great great nieces: Maci Renea Williams and Aly Marie Williams, Schiocton, Wisconsin.

Funeral services have been held by Spring Grove Funeral Homes, Cincinnati, OH.