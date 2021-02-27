Mark Abbinante, Sr., 62

Mark Anthony Abbinante, Sr. age 62 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Monday, February 22, 2021 at his residence. He retired in 2019 from the Western Brown School District where he was a special education teacher and wrestling, baseball and football coach for 36 years. In addition to teaching and coaching, he was also a director of the Northern Brown Academy (NBA) and the Junior Class Prom advisor. Mr. Abbinante coached track, softball, and tennis and was an outdoorsman who loved camping. Mark was born April 8, 1958 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Christopher and JoAnn (Loving) Abbinante. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister – Patricia Johnston and one brother – Keith Abbinante.

Mr. Abbinante is survived by his wife Deborah Ann (Kaiser) Abbinante; four children – Mark Abbinante, Jr. of Hamersville, Ohio, Matthew Abbinante and wife Jamie of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Lori Abbinante of Williamsburg, Ohio and Lynn Frazier and husband Aaron of Batavia, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Paige and Aubrey Abbinante, Reagan Kelly and Noah, Nathan, Sydney and Sophia Frazier; one sister – Tina Abbinante of Mt.Orab, Ohio; two brothers – Mike Abbinante of Bethel, Ohio and Christopher Abbinante of Nashville, Tennessee and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, February 26, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio, Dennis Croy will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. -12:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Graceland Memorial Gardens near Milford, Ohio. Face mask are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com