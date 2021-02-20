Thanks to a team effort by neighbors, police and firefighters, Beth Lang was pulled from a housefire at 323 Cherry Street on Feb. 2.

She ultimately passed away on February 14.

The rescue efforts were begun by neighbors, a police officer and an off duty firefighter because the on duty crew was on an ambulance run to Clermont County and was out of the area.

With trips to the hospital taking crews out of Georgetown for two hours at a time, it’s possible that another fire might break out where neighbors or others will want to help.

Georgetown Fire Chief Joey Rockey wants people to think carefully before they decide to intervene.

“If you can see the patient laying by the door, there is no smoke and you can reach in and remove that victim, that’s one thing, but you should not make entry into a burning building without proper training and safety equipment,” Rockey said.

“Too many things could go wrong and you could end up as a victim yourself in a matter of seconds.”

He explained that every fire situation is different, because of the length of time it has been burning, ventilation, fuel and other factors.

“A firefighter is trained to read the smoke and conditions before entering a building. We can look that smoke and see what stage the fire is in,” Rockey said.

He added that death can come in a matter of seconds.

“In backdraft situation, all that fire is waiting for is more oxygen. If you kick in a door or throw a brick through a window and provide that oxygen, then you stand a good chance of killing yourself and everyone else in the house,” he said.

“You can also be in the house and not recognize a pending flashover that’s about to occur. In that situation, everything in the room bursts into flames at the same time, including you. If that happens when you have fire gear on, you have a few seconds to get out. With no fire gear, you are dead. Period.”

Rockey said that floors and ceilings can collapse without warning.

Then there’s the smoke.

“When you have zero visibility and you start to panic because you can’t breath anymore or because it’s too hot and you get lost, you are in a lot of trouble,” he said. “One breath of that superheated gas or smoke will kill you or render you unconscious.”

And what about that urge to rescue someone even without fire gear or training?

“If you can’t see the victim and that house is full of smoke, or there is visible fire, you don’t have any business going in. Your chance of finding them blindly is slim to none,” Rockey said.

He added that TV shows and movies have not done firefighters any favors over the years.

“They make it look so easy, making it look like you can run into a burning house with no problem and pull people out with just a little soot on your face. It doesn’t work that way in real life,” Rockey said.

“You watch these shows where they go into a burning house and see a victims two rooms over, that doesn’t happen. Usually, you can’t see an inch in front of your face, especially with no fire gear on.”

So what can the general public do to help firefighters before they arrive on the scene?

“Verifying that everyone is out is the best thing. Rescue operations for firefighters are dangerous. We do them when we have to, but if we know for sure everyone is out, it’s safer for everybody,” Rockey said.

And if someone tries to help without letting anyone know first?

“If someone runs in without anybody knowing it and the property owner tells us that everybody is out, we don’t know that someone is actually in there. If we are told everyone is out, we are going to focus on fighting the fire,” Rockey said.

“The best way the public can help us is by being vigilant and calling 911 if they think there is a problem. Don’t ever hesitate to call us if you think there might be a fire burning or about to break out.”

This story first appeared in the Feb. 11 edition of The News Democrat. To get the best local news first, call 513-732-2511 to subscribe.