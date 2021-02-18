A cup of local joe will soon be within Brown County’s morning reach as Shannon Howell prepares to open Coffee Loft in Georgetown this spring.

The shop at 116 South Main Street will boast artisanal coffees and beverages as well as homemade soups, sandwiches, and vegetarian and gluten-free options. Howell said that she looks forward to opening a shop with more fresh options for people in the area, and will utilize local sources for the menu.

“I plan to use local produce and farmers for deli meats when it’s possible,” she said. She will also carry pastries, breads, and sweets from local bakers to support the county. Howell said that she will not take a profit from the suppliers, but wants to showcase and support the local artisans.

She will be working with Coffee Break Roasting Co., a Cincinnati-based company that offers branding for local shops. The roasting corporation allows clients to choose from a variety of flavors and types of coffee and have it branded as the shop’s own product. Howell plans to offer a selection including classic blends, as well as holistically-enriched coffees with flavors such as turmeric and other supplemental infusions.

The local artisans aren’t the only audience she intends to support. Howell will be turning the two-story structure into a multi-use building. The top floor will have conference rooms, seating, and private meeting rooms for customers to use. Free Wifi will also be available.

“I work out of my car a lot, so I know how hard it is when you need to plug in,” she said.

Howell’s experiences from working out of her car comes from her other self-started business, Perfectly Polished Cleaning Janitorial, llc. The independent business model isn’t a new one to her. Howell left her position as a branch manager for a bank when her son was born. She then started PPC Janitorial as a side business and it has evolved into a successful business with its own brick and mortar location.

Mayor Dale Cahall is a member of the village’s Community Improvement Corporation, which is a non profit organization that serves to provide loan and grant assistance for local businesses. He said that he looks forward to seeing Howell’s business plan, and is familiar with her successes with the janitorial company.

“We would be willing to do things for her as a business owner in the community,” he said. “It (Coffee Loft) could get some good traction.”

Howell hopes to open as early as the end of March, but said that the timeline depends on plumbing and electric jobs within the building.

To stay connected with Howell and for up-to-date information about the shop’s opening, follow her Facebook page, Coffee Loft.

