The 2020-21 regular season of high school hoops is coming to a close for the Western Brown Broncos, and to help them prepare for post season tournament play the Broncos hosted Harrison for a non-league game on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Shooting just under 49-percent from the field and 80-percent from the foul line as a team, the Broncos were able to claim a 53-43 victory over the visiting squad of Harrison.

A key factor in the win was the rebounding of junior post men Dylan Novak and Drew Novak, who combined for 20 rebounds with 10 boards each.

Eight of Dylan Novak’s rebounds came on the defensive end, while six of Drew Novak’s were defensive.

The Novak boys were also in big contributors on the scoreboard, Dylan Novak finishing with eight points and Drew Novak putting up 11 points in a double-double performance. Drew Novak also recorded three blocked shots.

Both the Novaks shot outstanding from the field, Drew Novak sinking five-of-eight attempts and Dylan Novak burying four-of-six attempts.

Leading the way in scoring for the Broncos in Saturday’s win were senior guard Zyon Tull and junior guard Jackson Miller with 15 points each.

Miller buried six-of-nine shots from the field, three-of-six from beyond the arc, to go along with four steals, two assists, and two rebounds.

Tull connected on six-of-13 attempts from the field and three-of-three from the charity stripe while also pulling down four rebounds and dishing out three assists.

It was a good start that set the pace for the Broncos’ win on Saturday, as they got off to a 11-6 lead in the first quarter and outscored Harrison 12-10 in the second quarter to hold a 23-16 lead at halftime.

The Broncos upped their lead to 36-27 by outscoring Harrison 13-11 in the third quarter, and capped off the 10-point victory by winning the fourth quarter 17-16.

The Broncos were scheduled to host the New Richmond Lions for their final game of the regular season on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The Broncos (13-6, 7-2) are the No. 23 seed for this year’s Southwest District Division I Sectional Tournament at West Clermont High School and will face No. 13 seed Western Hills (12-8 at the time of the tournament draw) on Friday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m.

HAR 6 10 11 16 – 43

WB 11 12 13 17 – 53

Western Brown Individual Scoring: Tull 6 3-3 15, Miller 6 0-0 15, Drew Novak 5 1-2 11, Dylan Novak 4 0-0 8, Abe Crall 1 0-0 2, Ty Loudon 1 0-0 2. Three-pointers: Miller 3. Team: 23 4-5 53.