Lady Rockets rally for sectional win over Middletown Christian

Fayetteville girls to face Felicity-Franklin in round two of Monroe DIV Sectional

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets were able to rally back from a third-quarter deficit to capture a narrow 44-40 win over Middletown Chrisitian in round one of the Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament at Monroe High School on Saturday, Feb. 13.

The No. 4 seed Lady Rockets move on to face the No. 5 seed Felicity-Franklin Lady Cardinals, who defeated Ripley in round one of sectional tourney play, at Monroe High School on Feb. 18.

The Lady Rockets struggled with shooting in Saturday’s sectional game, sinking only 13-of-62 attempts from the field as a team (21-percent).

“I have always felt and talked with my teams over the years that winning in tourney play doesn’t have to be pretty just win,” said Fayetteville-Perry head coach Toby Sheets.

The Lady Rockets held a slim 7-5 lead to end the first quarter, and after being outscored by Middletown Christian 13-11 in the second period of play the score was tied at 18 at halftime break.

“We talked about just settling down and playing the way we can,” Sheets said of what he talked to his Lady Rockets about during halftime break.

It was Middletown Christian outscoring the Lady Rockets 15-12 in the third quarter to hold a 33-30 lead heading into the fourth frame.

The Lady Rockets buckled down in the fourth quarter, holding Middletown Christian to only seven points in the period while shooting for 14 points in the final frame, rallying back from their third quarter deficit to come away with the four-point victory.

“I was very proud of our players and coaches for never giving up,” said Sheets. “Getting the first win in a sectional tourney can be challenging, and this game certainly was that challenging. We look forward to the next round.”

It was sophomore guard Anne Murphy shooting for 17 points to lead the Lady Rockets in scoring in their Feb. 13 sectional win, while junior guard Olivia Crawford finished with 13 points.

Murphy also had five steals, four assists, and three rebounds.

Crawford pulled down six rebounds and passed for one assist.

Fayetteville senior Kelbee Coffman finished with six points, while senior Lady Rocket Brinli Crosley led the Lady Rockets in rebounding with seven boards.

The Lady Rockets held a 10-8 overall record following Saturday’s win over Middletown Christian.