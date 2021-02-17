Ripley’s Brooke Sims fires a pass to a teammate in the Lady Blue Jays’ loss to Felicity in the sectional tournament on Saturday, Feb. 13. (Photo by Garth Shanklin)

Over the final 21 minutes of the Ripley Lady Blue Jays’ sectional tournament loss to Felicity on Saturday, the Lady Jays rolled.

Ripley outscored Felicity 29-17 over that period. The first 11 minutes of the game were the problem, however, as Felicity’s 17-3 advantage early was too much for Ripley to overcome.

Felicity led 13-3 after one period en route to a 34-32 win. By halftime, Ripley’s defense had allowed the Lady Jays to pull within six points at 20-14.

It could have been a bit closer. Ripley missed three consecutive foul shots in the second quarter, something the team can ill afford to do considering other offensive issues.

“We struggle to score at times,” Ripley head coach Chris Coleman said. “We turned it over too much. We finally settled down a little bit, got into the game. I thought defensively, we did what our game plan was. If we could hold them close to 30, we had a shot.”

Ripley’s defense held the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference’s leading scorer to just three field goals. Anna Swisshelm, who entered the game averaging 22.8 points per game, managed just six points from the field. She connected on 12 of 14 free-throw attempts to finish with 18 points.

“She’s a good player, she’s hard to handle,” Coleman said.

No other Felicity player finished with more than six points. Angela Jones, second on the team at 14.4 points per game, tallied just six after picking up three fouls early.

Ripley outscored Felicity 18-14 over the final two periods.

Riley Finn had six points in the second half for the Lady Jays. She finished with a team-high 12 points. The Lady Jays hit six three-point shots in the game, but four of those six came in the first half.

“I thought in the second half we penetrated a bit,” Coleman said. “We made a few more shots. I don’t think we turned it over as much as the first half. That’s what we had to do. Without Azyiah [Williams], it’s tough.”

Williams did not play in the game for Ripley due to an injury. She’s one of four seniors that Coleman and the Lady Jays will look to replace next season.

“Azyiah’s been with us two years, we all know the player she is,” Coleman said. “Hannah Morgan might have been the most improved player we’ve had over the last four years. Kadence Madison plays a lot of minutes for us, does a nice job. Gracelynn Waters, she’s sick but she plays for us. They’ll all be missed tremendously.”