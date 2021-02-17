Germann provides leadership on court for Ripley boys

Cody Germann shot for 22 points to lead the Ripley Blue Jays in scoring in Friday’s win over West Union. (Photo by Wade Linville)

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays knew coming into the 2020-21 basketball season that overall inexperience at the varsity level was something they would have to overcome to find success on the court. During a typical season, improvement usually comes relatively quick as additional varsity experience is gained, but due to the COVID pandemic it’s not been your “typical” season for the Blue Jays. The Blue Jays are among the numerous local basketball teams that have been impacted by COVID and the regulations and recommendations to help limit its spread.

At the time of the Feb. 7 boys basketball post season tournament draw the Blue Jays held an overall record of 3-8, playing only about half the games they would during a normal winter sports season.

But it’s that “never give up” Blue Jay attitude that has kept them on the path to improvement, guided by head coach Rex Woodward and his senior captain Cody Germann.

Germann is not only a leader through his skills on the court as a sharp shooter (a player who averages over 14 points per game and has shot over 90-percent from the foul line this season) but his positive attitude, intelligence and respect for the game make him an outstanding role model for younger student/athletes at RULH.

Germann is just the type of senior leader the Blue Jays need in the season of COVID, one who has been mentally tough enough to overcome the adversity and bring the players together while only playing half the games of a normal season. A player who can see how his actions and attitude in this season of COVID effect the future of RULH basketball.

Even in their limited time together on the court, this year’s Blue Jays have made significant progress when speaking of improvement.

On Friday night, they celebrated an 84-50 clobbering of the visiting West Union Dragons in front of a limited crowd of relatively quiet fans wearing masks and supporting their Blue Jays.

Due to COVID regulations and recommendations, this year’s Blue Jays have not had the opportunity to compete in front of a packed gym of supportive fans like past RULH High School varsity boys basketball teams, nor have they got to enjoy many of social activites that go along with a typical winter sports season. Local sports fans usually only see what happens on the court or what they see in the newspaper about the high school student/athletes who compete, and little do they know about what’s going on in their personal lives or in the classroom. For this year’s Blue Jays, the COVID pandemic has impacted more than their lives on the court, but it’s their unrelentling drive and their Blue Jay pride that keep Woodward and his crew moving in the right direction.

Having not seen his team for 17 days, Ripley coach Rex Woodward didn’t know what to expect when he showed up for Friday’s afternoon shootaround.

“When I walked in the gym I had joked with them and told them I forgot what some of them looked like,” Woodward said.

The team coming off their fourth quarantine of the season and Woodward in quarantine himself due to a positive COVID test, he also didn’t know what to expect come Friday night in their Southern Hills Athletic Conference contest against West Union. But their defense and rebounding ability pulled them through what turned into be a blowout of the Dragons with a 34-point Blue Jay victory, earning their first conference win of the season.

The Blue Jays got four different players in double figures and forced the Dragons into 27 turnovers as they improved to 4-8 on the season and 1-7 in the SHAC.

“I had to get creative during our quarantine and did a couple things to get the guys to stay confident and felt like that kind of showed tonight. I don’t know if that is what helped or if they just played a good game,” Woodward said.

Germann led the way with 22 points, Daniel Patrick added 19 while Gabe Fyffe and Brayden Hanson poured in 12 apiece in the lopsided affair that had 40 fouls and 50 turnovers attached to it.

“We had way too many turnovers ourselves. You can tell we’ve not been in the gym, been out for quite some time,” Woodward said. “Forcing them into some turnovers to get easy baskets and rebounding was the key to our victory.”

Clayton Jones helped keep West Union in it in the first half, going for 19 in the first 16 minutes as they trailed 40-29 going into the break.

But 13 third quarter turnovers helped get this one out of reach for the Dragons, outscored 25-11 in the frame and down 65-40 headed into the fourth.

“We tried to play fast, they hadn’t practiced in three weeks and didn’t think they’d have their legs under them,” Dragons coach Austin Kingsolver said. “We tried to play fast and our guard play struggled a little bit without Cameron (Campbell). We just didn’t take care of the ball very well. Think we had 19 turnovers in the second half and you’re not going to beat anybody doing that.”

The turnovers continued to pile up from there, adding six more to their total in the fourth with Ripley’s lead getting to as big as 34 in the closing minutes.

The Blue Jays won the rebounding battle 37-21 on the night, Fyffe leading the way with 11 rebounds to go with his status quo double-double average on the season.

“Rebounding has been one of our Achilles’ heels all year long so to win by that margin tonight definitely a key for us,” Woodward said.

Friday’s restart for the Blue Jays program now gives them a flurry of games to close out the regular season, starting with a road contest at Lynchburg-Clay Saturday.

They then play four games in four days from Monday through Thursday before their opening round sectional playoff matchup on February 20 against St. Bernard.

“We’re just treating this as a new season. After the game tonight we said we’re 1-0 in this new season leading into the playoffs and let’s just take it one day at a time, one game at a time,” Woodward said.

The Dragons were without junior leading scorer Cameron Campbell and that will be the case the rest of the season as he’s out with an injury. Jones picked up the slack leading the Dragons with a game-high 24 points, Bobby Gallowitz adding 14 points with seven rebounds, but didn’t get much elsewhere as the Dragons dropped to 2-14 on the season.

“We had some foul trouble. Clayton has really stepped up since Cameron has been out. We haven’t seen that, so it’s nice to have a senior step up and do that. He pretty much carried us there in the first half,” Kingsolver said. “Just need to keep the kids healthy, motivated to play and see where it takes us.”

West Union hosted Manchester Saturday night and came away with a 59-55 victory, their third win of the season.

The Blue Jays are hoping to top off this season by making a run in the post season tournament.

The Blue Jays are the No. 6 seed for this year’s Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament at Taylor High School and they will kick off tournament play on Saturday, Feb. 20 at noon against No. 8 seed St. Bernard (4-12). The winner of that sectional battle will move on to face No. 4 seed Cincinatti Christian (4-9) at Taylor High School on Tuesday, Feb. 23.