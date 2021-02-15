Crawford scores 1,000th career point

Fayetteville-Perry High School’s junior guard, Olivia Crawford, scored her 1,000th career point on Monday, Feb. 8 as the Lady Rockets played host to the Peebles Lady Indians for a Southern Hills Athletic Conference game.

Crawford averaged just over 14 points per game this season heading into Monday’s game and has averaged just over 16 points per game in her varsity basketball career.

She’s played a key role on the varsity level for the Lady Rockets since her freshmen season.

“For junior guard Olivia Crawford to score her 1,000th point in front of our home fans, including bunches of her family, was special,” said Fayetteville-Perry varsity girls basketball coach Toby Sheets, who is in his 33rd and final year as the Lady Rockets’ head coach. “For me to be able to complete my journey with so many former players and fans in attendance was special.”

Crawford scored her 1,000th point by sinking a free throw in the second quarter of the Feb. 8 game against Peebles.

Throughout his coaching career, Sheets has now coached 10 players to reach the 1,000-point milestone.

“What an outstanding bunch of players I have been able to coach over the past 33 years,” said Sheets. “I have been fortunate to coach 10 , 1,000 point scorers. Scorers have always been important to our program, but they are all players who have contributed, and scratched, and clawed to make Lady Rocket basketball what it is today…very proud to have been a part of so many lives.”

The Lady Rockets were unable to pull out a victory over the talented Peebles basketball squad in Monday’s bout, suffering a 71-40 loss to drop to an overall record of 9-8 and a SHAC record of 4-7.

“Peebles has a nice ball team,” Sheets said following Monday’s loss. “Earlier this year we hung right with them through most of the game by shooting the basketball well, just was off tonight.”

The Lady Rockets are the No. 4 seed for this year’s Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament at Monroe High School and were scheduled to face No. 9 seed Middletown Christian (2-10) in round one of sectional tourney play on Feb. 13.