Lois Jane Snider age 88 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born January 6, 1933 in Oakland, Maryland the daughter of the late Paul M. and Mildred (Bowers) Friend. She was also preceded in death by her sister – Margaret Wolfe, brother-in-law – Neil Wolfe, niece – Charlotte Baker and nephew Jeffrey Wolfe. Lois moved to Georgetown in 1945 where she helped with the family chicken hatchery. She graduated from Georgetown High School in 1952 and organized her class reunions through their 65th Alumni. Lois retired from Precision Lens and was a huge animal advocate and was very active in animal rescue and adoption throughout the county.

Lois is survived by two sisters – Janet “Floss” McElroy and Nancy Miller both of Georgetown, Ohio and six nieces and nephews – Paul Baker and wife Bonnie, Gary Wolfe and wife Lisa, Rick McElroy and wife Barbie, Dana McElroy and wife Kathrynn, Candy Vogel and Steve Miller and wife Amy and her beloved cat – “Lucky”.

Funeral services are Pending at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Crooken’s Critters, P.O. Box 194, Russellville, Ohio 45168.

