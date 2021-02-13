“Jan” Marcia Paschal King Flucas, age 70 of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. Jan was born February 24, 1950 in Xenia, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles M. and Helen (Paschal) King. She was also preceded in death by one sister – Patricia King. Jan was a graduate of Central State University in 1974. She built a career in the drug and alcohol rehabilitation field assisting those struggling with addiction. She was a dedicated employee of Adams Recovery Center for nearly ten years. Jan was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching all the local games and supporting the local athletes. She loved attending Church and watching reality TV. She dedicated so much of her time to community outreach and helping individuals in recovery.

Jan is survived by one daughter – Robin Flucas; one sister – Collette King; one brother – Charles “Billy” (Jennifer) King; nephew – Charles Marsalis King; niece – Madison King; great nephews – Charles Xavier King and Liam Mathias King; many cousins and extended family members and friends and surrogate family – Amy Gray, Lori Highlander and their children.

Per Jan’s request, there will be no funeral services.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Clermont County SOLACE, Contact: Kristi Mudd 513-773-4366, Clermont County Ohio.

