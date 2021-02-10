Rose Gayrene Edgington, age 81 of Aberdeen, Ohio died Friday, February 5, 2021 at her residence. She was the owner of the former Main Street Restaurant in Ripley, Ohio for sixteen years and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. Rose loved metal detecting, cooking and fishing. She was born July 10, 1939 in Carlisle, Kentucky the daughter of the late Forrest Martin and Ruth (Smith) Curtis. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Harold Leon Edgington; one daughter – Julia Ruth Kelly; two brothers – Forrest (Buddy) Curtis and Oliver Curtis and two sisters – Mary Jo Bishop and Edna Frampton.

Mrs. Edgington is survived by four children – Cindy Spradlin and husband Sam of Maysville, Kentucky, Marty Spriggs and husband Gerald of Ripley, Ohio, Rose Musser and husband Michael of Farwell, Michigan and Pete Edgington of West Union, Ohio; two grandchildren – Amanda Humphries and David Curtis Leonard; several great grandchildren; one special niece – Mary Gulley and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Wednesday. Committal service and burial will be in the Barterville Cemetery in Nicholas County, Kentucky at 11:00 A. M. Thursday, February 11, 2021. During all services, facial coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr., Maysville, KY 41056.

