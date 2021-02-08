Betty Moore, 91

Betty L. Moore of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the age of 91. She was born on September 5, 1929 in Brown County, Ohio to the late Victor and Bessie (nee Bohl) Ring.

Betty is survived by her loving children Linda E. Johnson of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Peggy J. (Richard) Kiser of Sardinia, Ohio, Nancy J. (Ron) Wilmoth of Sardinia, Ohio, Robin L. (Terry) Perkins of Milford, Ohio, Beverly “Jay” Steinman of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Joni “Karla” (John) Carson of Williamsburg, Ohio, and John Robert (Paula) Moore II of Mt. Orab, Ohio; her 18 cherished grandchildren; and her 26 adored great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years John R. Moore, infant son Gary L. Moore, daughter Patricia “Tricia” A. Hendrixson, her brother Gerald V. Ring, and sister Marjorie Ellis.

Betty was the owner and operator of Moore’s Delicatessen in Mt. Orab, Ohio, she was also a founding member of the Mt. Orab Life Squad, and a member of the Mt. Orab Fire Department Auxillary.

Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the funeral home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Interment will follow funeral service at Mt. Orab Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Arthritis Foundation.