Vincent Highfield, 55

Vincent L. Highfield, age 55 of Ripley, Ohio, died Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born May 20, 1965 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Helen (Shields) Highfield and the late Leonard R. Highfield. He was also preceded in death by one sister – Audrey Boone and one step-sister – Blanche Fowler.

In addition to his mother, Vincent is survived by three children – Austin Shepherd, Troy Highfield and Tailor Highfield, all of Maysville, Kentucky; seven grandchildren; one brother – Angelo Highfield (Lisa) of Aberdeen, Ohio; two sisters – Charlene Ralston of Aberdeen, Ohio and Linda Leming of Vanceburg, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley.

During the visitation and funeral service, facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.

