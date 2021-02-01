Solomon Pierce Wagner, 23, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at his residence in Cincinnati.

Born in Maysville, KY on October 16, 1997, to Carl Wagner of Flemingsburg, his mommy, Jennifer Hiler Wagner of Ripley, and his mother and grandmother, the late Emma Gulley.

Solomon is survived by his father Carl and mommy Jennifer; his brother, Camden Spires; his sisters, Carly Wagner and Penny Spires; his maternal grandparents, Pamela and Terry Lewis; his uncle, Bobby Lewis; his aunt, Julie Lewis; his aunt and uncle, Brenda and Jack Wheeler; his first cousins, Brandy and Laron Botkins, Michelle Wagner, and Joshua Moore; his second cousins, Morgan Conn, Destiny Conn, Alyssia Botkins, Mya Botkins and Adam Wagner; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, and friends.

In addition to his mother and grandmother Emma who raised him until her death, Solomon was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Betty and Charlie Lawson.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 12 noon to 1 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Solomon to the charity of one’s choice.

