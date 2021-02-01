Pamela Sinkking, 74

Pamela Mae (Ashcroft) Sinkking, age 74, passed away at her home in Batavia, Ohio surrounded by her family on Monday January 25, 2021.

Beloved wife of Douglas Sinkking. Devoted sister of Marilyn (Ashcroft) Hacic. Dear mother of Barbara (Powell) Ranks, Kenneth Powell, and Jeffrey Powell. Loving grandmother (Nina) of Carly Ranks, Megan Ranks, and Mekenzie Powell. Pamela was an honest, caring, humorous, and fiercely loving woman, whose impact reached far beyond her immediate family. She will be deeply missed.

For those that would like to attend Pamela’s memorial service, it will take place on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 10:00 am at Clear Mountain Community Church, 4050 Tollgate Rd. Batavia, OH 45103. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clear Mountain Community Church. Condolences and flowers may also be sent to the church.