Betty Schroth, 89

Betty A. Schroth, age 89, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at her home in Ripley, Ohio. Betty served as the Board of Public Affairs Clerk for the Village of Ripley, worked for Sofa Express in Cincinnati, K-Mart in Maysville and at the Greenwood Restaurant. She was a successful business owner and a member of many organizations such as: Ripley First Presbyterian Church working tirelessly for the church for over 60 years, former founder and owner of the Olde Piano Factory, Ripley Women’s Club, Red Hat Society, Lions Club, Ripley Heritage Inc. , Ripley Life Squad Volunteer and the Brown County Hospital Auxiliary. She was an avid card player and sharp antique collector and dealer. She was born December 16, 1931 in Trinity, Kentucky the daughter of the late Henry and Louise (Tulley) Bradford. She was also preceded in death by her brother Wayne and niece Helen B. Hensley.

Betty is survived by: nieces and nephews: Rev. Jayne L. Ruiz, who cared for her in her home for over 7 months, and spouse Alfredo Ruiz of Belen, NM, Cristian Ruiz- grandnephew and godson of Philadelphia, Pa., Dr. Donna Schroth of Aberdeen, Ohio, Robert Schroth and daughter Gina, (grandnephew and niece Aidan and Carmen) of Russellville, Ohio, Dr. Elizabeth Howard (Betsy) and husband Dave (Haley) of Goshen, Kentucky, Susan Doll and Spouse Jeff (Alexander and Sean) of Birdseye, Indiana, James Schroth and spouse Debra (Skyler and Sierra) of Melbourne, Fl.; cousins Edna (Judy) Willison of Maysville, Ky, Patsy Kennan and spouse Kurt of Ellicott City, Maryland and Kirby Wright of Maysville.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Jayne L. Ruiz will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Saturday.

A private graveside committal service for family will be at 1:00 PM Monday, February 8, 2021 at Maysville Cemetery in Maysville, Kentucky. Rev. James Rawlings of Maysville will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to “All Caring Hospice” at 8857 Cincinnati Dayton Rd. Ste 101, Westchester, Ohio 45069 and the Ripley Life Squad.

During the visitation and funeral service, facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.

