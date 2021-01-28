Patricia Ann Bender, age 58, of Mowrystown, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, January 20, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Wilmington. She was born February 23, 1962 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Charles David Wilson and the late Wilma Jean (DeHass) Wilson. On May 15, 1981, in the home of her parents, she married Steven Bender who survives. Patty loved her family and her dogs. She loved to go hiking, never passed up a yard sale, enjoyed thrift stores, and was the most kind, loving and fun person. She was always helping others, and was always ready to have a good time. There was a quote she frequently said, “You ain’t living if you ain’t having fun”. In addition to her husband and father, Patty is survived by her daughter, Nikki Bender of Wilmington; son Scott (Brittany) Bender of Sardinia, Ohio; granddaughters, Kaylee Holsinger and Paisley Scott of Wilmington; sisters Bobbi (Jack) Estle of Amelia, Ohio, Linda (Jeff) Robinson of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Sharon (Walter Gooldin) Eldridge of Mt. Sterling, Ohio, and Karen (Steve) Knight of Sardinia, Ohio; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her mother, Patty is preceded in death by grandparents, Floyd Elmer Wilson, Velma Ermaline (Shoemaker) Wilson, Ulric Sloan DeHass, and Lyda Belle (Gardner) DeHass; sister Carol Sue Wilson; nephew Matt Wilson; aunt Betty Lou Johnson; and uncles Richard Eugene DeHass and Roger Lee Wilson. Immediate funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Patty’s Life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting the family. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com or see our Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.