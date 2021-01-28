Heather Hutchinson, 38

Heather Eileen Roberts Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Heather was 38, born April 2, 1982 at Brown County Hospital in Georgetown, Ohio to Lucinda (Cahall) and Freeman Roberts.

As a child Heather and her family moved to her father’s family farm, in Fallsburg KY, where she enjoyed showing her pony in pleasure pony driving classes. Later, she graduated from Lawrence County High School in 2000. She attended and graduated from Morehead State University then went on to the Breckenridge School of Nursing in Huntington, West Virginia to receive her Registered Nursing License in 2014.

In 2018, Heather and husband Michael, children Christian and Kendall moved from Kentucky to Georgia, and most recently, Richmond Hill, a suburb of Savannah.

Heather had a lifelong passion to help others and was employed as a registered nurse at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, there she made close friends with many of her co-workers over recent years. Her passions included watching her son Christian play baseball and football as well as going to the beach.

Heather was preceded in death by her loving father Freeman Roberts, grandparents, Thelma and Webb Roberts and Eileen and Hubert Cahall. She is survived by her husband, Michael Hutchinson, her mother, Lucinda Roberts, her son Christian and daughters Kendall and Delaney; brother, Webb Roberts and wife Tracey, her sister, April Burk and husband Bobby, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins all across the country.

Due to COVID the Memorial services and celebration of Heather’s life will be held at a later date. (Likely near or on the Tybee Island Beaches in Georgia).

For Additional Condolences or Donations:

www.carterbryanchapel.com

www.gofund.me/05504b46