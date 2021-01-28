Jack Daniel Ormes, “Dan”, 39 of Sardinia, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

He was born on July 10, 1981 along with his twin brother to parents Gordon and Carol Ormes.

He graduated from Eastern High School in 1999. He had a variety of jobs throughout his short life. He loved art, music, fishing, just about anything outdoors, especially sitting around bonfires with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Ormes, both paternal and maternal grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his mother, Carol Ormes of Sardinia, twin brother Denny of Sardinia, Sisters Becky (Hippy) Barnes of Russellville, Jody (Steve) Valentine of New Vienna; nieces Brittany (Tom) Taylor of Lynx, Kayla Barnes of Williamsburg, Destiny Valentine of New Vienna; nephews Brady Valentine of New Vienna, Brandon Ormes of Winchester, one great-nephew Gauge Barnes Coburn of Williamsburg; two aunts, Debbie Jones of Peebles and Anita Spence of Mayslick, KY; two uncles, Bill Jarvis of Danville, KY and Richard Jarvis of Massachusetts, numerous cousins and also his girlfriend Jillian Uysal and her daughter Mina of Sardinia.

He will be sadly missed by all.

Due to COVID, no service will be held and there will be a private family burial.