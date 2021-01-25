The second public vaccination clinic for COVID-19 in Brown County will be held on Friday, January 29.

The Brown County Health Department will hold a drive through vaccination clinic at the Brown County Fairgrounds beginning at 1 p.m. for those aged 75 and older. The vaccines will be given “first come, first serve” and will continue until the supply is exhausted.

Those aged 80 and above who were not able to get a vaccination at the first drive through event on January 23 are also eligible to attend and be vaccinated.

BCHD Public Information Officer Margery Paeltz said that the number of people allowed onto the fairgrounds will match the number of vaccines available, so nobody will have to wait in line, only to be turned away.

At press time, the number of vaccines that the BCHD will have on hand that day had not been determined.

Paeltz also said that those who receive the vaccine will receive documentation that will allow them to return for the second required shot required three weeks after the first injection.

Those wanting a vaccination are asked to come to the main gate of the fairgrounds with a picture ID. Those who do not meet the age and residency requirements will be turned away. Those with insurance cards are also asked to bring them.

A completed pre-vaccination form is also requested to help keep the line moving. The forms are available online at www.browncountyhealth.org or in paper form at the Brown County Health Department at 826 Mt. Orab Pike in Georgetown. Forms are also available in this newspaper on page 7.

Distribution of the vaccine began in Ohio on January 19 by order of Governor Mike DeWine.

In addition to local health departments, vaccines for Ohioans 75 years of age and older can now be administered by physicians, hospitals, federally qualified health centers, in-home health service providers, and some retail pharmacies.

In Brown County, vaccines are anticipated to be available through Healthsource of Ohio, the Little Clinic at Kroger and at CVS pharmacy in Georgetown.

“Per an agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services, COVID-19 vaccines will eventually be available at all CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability and prioritization of populations, which will be determined by states,” said CVS Corporate Communications Director Joe Goode.

The minute that program is turned on, we’ll be ready to go. In the meantime, some states are making vaccines available to a limited number of retailers, including pharmacies and grocers, in advance of the broader rollout,” he added.

Regarding vaccine availability at Kroger’s Little Clinic in Mt. Orab, Kroger Spokesperson Erin Rolfes said, “Kroger is working with state and local health departments to secure vaccines. As we currently have a very limited amount of vaccine available, we will follow the state’s phased approach. We encourage our customers to visit www.kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or to call our COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320 for the latest information on vaccine availability in their area.”

Rolfes said that all COVID-19 vaccines will require an appointment via www.kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or 866-211-5320 once vaccines are available.

Healthsource of Ohio Vice President of Marketing and Development said ”Because of the limited supply, HealthSource will do vaccines by appointment only—no walk-up vaccines will be given.

The dates have not yet been determined in Brown County but for those in the 1B Category interested in making an appointment, they can call (937) 444-8009 to leave their information. A member of the HealthSource Vaccination Team will reach out to them to complete the registration and scheduling process.”

During the week of February 1, vaccinations are planned to be available for those 65 and older and personnel in Ohio schools.

Additional information about vaccinations can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The latest county COVID numbers show Brown County in red status.

461 new cases in the past two weeks have been reported in the county, for a per capita rate of 1061.43, the third highest in the state.

There have been 3097 cases documented locally since March, with 788 of those coming in November and 1246 in December. So far, 533 cases have been reported in January. If the number of daily cases in January continue at the current pace, there will be just over 900 cases in Brown County this month.

Of those 3097 cases reported so far, 2899 have recovered, with 170 currently ill at home and eight in the hospital. 20 deaths have been reported in Brown County since March.

Cumulative cases in local school districts include nine staff cases from the Brown County Educational Service Center, 33 students and 13 staff members at Eastern, 41 students and 28 staff members in Fayetteville, 29 students and 10 staff members in Georgetown, 12 students and 17 staff members in Ripley, 15 students and two staff members at Southern Hills and 57 students and 36 staff members at Western Brown.

In local long term care facilities, cumulative numbers are 10 residents and five staff members at Close to Home, 36 residents and 22 staff members at Locust Ridge, 15 residents and 26 staff members at Ohio Valley Manor, 82 residents and 61 staff members at the Ohio Veterans Home and 48 residents and 30 staff members at Villa Georgetown.

Statewide, 831,066 cases have been reported since March, with 43,351 hospitalizations, 6371 ICU admissions and 10,281 deaths.