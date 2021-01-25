Marvin ‘Marv’ Williams, 86

Marvin “Marv” Williams of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the age of 86. He was born October 26, 1934 to the late Charles and Martha (nee Jackson) Williams in Bainbridge, Ohio.

Marv is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Lois Williams; his loving children Greg Williams of West Chester, Ohio, Rich (Richard) Williams of Eastgate, Ohio, and Chad (Lyndsay) Williams of Mt. Orab, Ohio; his cherished grandchildren Jake Williams of Austin, Texas, Jaylee Williams of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Brady Williams of Mt. Orab, Ohio; and his caring siblings Alice Erwin of Dayton, Ohio, Don (Linda) Williams of Wilmington, Ohio, Faith (Gary) Mason of Frankfort, Ohio, and Sister-In-Law Penny (Bob) Huber of Mt. Orab, Ohio; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to his parents Marv was preceded in death by his siblings Ed Williams, Ginny Prizer, Elmer Williams, Charlie Joe Williams, and John Williams.

Marv served in the US Army, he attended Mt. Orab Bible Baptist Church, and worked at Brown County Hospital.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Confidence Cemetery located on Mt. Orab Pike, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Ted House officiating.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Bible Baptist Church.