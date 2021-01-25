G’town Council discusses pay cut

The January 13, 2021, meeting began with unanimously electing Councilmember Kelly Cornette President of Council.

After approving the last council meeting and reviewing and questioning committee minutes, Councilmember Wade Highlander made a motion that councilmembers’ pay is reduced to $1.00 for 2021. The motion was seconded by Councilmember Cornette. Mayor Dale Cahall suggested letting council think about it. Solicitor Braun suggested the council agree to donate their salary back since there are legal stipulations limiting council changing their salaries. The motion remained on the table and will be addressed at the next meeting.

The village is now operating under the charter. The first ordinance passed under the charter was to require only 2 readings instead of 3 to pass ordinances and resolutions require only 1 reading instead of 3.

An emergency ordinance was passed to allow council to have open meetings by electronic, teleconference, we, or video means. An ordinance passed allowing the village administrator to enter a contract with American Structurepoint, Inc., for infrastructure engineering services. This will assess the villages various utilities and identify problems. The cost is $373,565.46 in 2021 and $245,334.85 in 2022.

The village council entered an executive session to create a new contract with fiscal clerk Natalie Newberry. Her new salary is $60,900.

Fire EMS Chief Joey Rockey gave a report covering 2020. The Fire Department responded to 204 fire calls. The EMS responded to 1563 calls.

Police Chief Rob Freeland reported that in 2020 they had 5453 calls they responded to.

In the Community Development Meeting before the council meeting, selling space for advertising signs at the park to raise money was discussed. Most of the meeting was discussion between the committee and Jill Dotson and Dody Staker who voluntarily run the Gaslight Theater. Suggestions were made as to where they might get some donations to sponsor programs. They shared plans they had for the coming year if the theater is open. Committee members shared some acts and programs they would like to see. Other discussion included some safety issues in the theater. The committee also looked at a proposal for entry signs from Georgetown Marble and Granite. The signs are a combination of granite and brick and would be at the 3 main entrances to town. Cost per sign would be $11,000.