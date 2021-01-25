Grant funds help buy local FD radios

Four Brown County fire departments were recipients of the Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems 2021 grant. The following fire departments received money for the state-of-the-art radio systems and their associated costs:

• Mount Orab Fire Department $1,080

• Ripley Fire Department $1,200

• Russellville Fire Department $960.00

• Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District $1,680

“The MARCS radio system allows first responders to seamlessly communicate, not only with each other, but with other agencies responding to an incident (i.e. fire departments from neighboring areas, law enforcement, etc),” a press release from the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

The money can be used to purchase new systems or equipment, or put toward the monthly fees for using the wide-distance-spanning communication systems.

The grant was announced by the State Fire Marshal’s office, and is available to fire departments that serve 25,000 people or less.

Captain Nick Tully of the Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District said that their department received a $50,000 grant a few years ago to make the initial purchase of the radios and that their $1,680 will be used to cover user costs.

He said that the communication systems are a “night and day difference” from the older radio systems. The reach of the radios is much further than standard radios, and gives the first responder crews access to the department from as far away as downtown Cincinnati.

“We can hear dispatch no matter where we are in the county,” Captain Tully said.

A total of 240 fire departments in 45 Ohio counties received approximately $1.5 million in MARCS grant money. $3 million dollars total is available for funding for 2021, and a second round of awards will be announced in late January.

State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon said that the radio systems helps fire departments function more efficiently and safely.

“Having first responders on this state-of-the-art radio system goes a long way in improving emergency services in these counties, which greatly improves the level of safety for them and the communities they protect,” he said. “I’m honored to continue this great legacy of supporting Ohio’s responders.”

This story was originally published in the Jan. 14 News Democrat. To get the best local news first, call 513-732-2511 to subscribe.