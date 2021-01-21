Jimmy “Herb” Herbert passed away at home on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the age of 73. He was born to the late Chub and Pansy (nee Cotteral) Herbert on January 20, 1948 in Flordia.

Jimmy is survived by his loving sister Murpha Comberger of Mt. Orab, Ohio; and his caring niece and nephews Michael (Geneva Ross) Comerberger of Williamsburg, Ohio, Robert Comberger of Williamsburg, Ohio, Ginger Liming of Florida, and Danny Liming of Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents Jimmy was preceded in death by his sister Bobbie Earlene Liming.

Jimmy served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict, where is received two purple hearts.

Services will be held at the convenience of family.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family.