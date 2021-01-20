Joshua Gabe Sams, age 37 of Sardinia, Ohio died Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Mt.Orab Mercy Medical Center in Mt.Orab, Ohio. He worked in construction. Josh was a fun loving, free spirited, lover of music who dearly loved his family and friends. He was born October 31, 1983 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Terry E. and Elaine (Farrell) Sams of Sardinia, Ohio. Josh was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather – Gabe Farrell, paternal grandmother – Janice Sams and one uncle – Tony Sams.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Sams is survived by one daughter – Peyton Grace Sams and her sisters that he loved dearly – Jasmine Hamilton and Makayla Davis; two sisters – Jessica Davis and husband Jake of Hamersville, Ohio and Jamie Ogden and husband Tyler of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one brother – Jeremiah Sams and wife Mandy of Mt. Orab, Ohio; nine nieces and nephews – Jordan, Jewels, Janie and Josie Davis, Mason, Kali and Melia Sams and Ryder and Lily Ogden; paternal grandfather – John Sams of Sardinia, Ohio; maternal grandmother – Connie Farrell of Hamersville, Ohio; aunts and uncles – Troy Farrell and wife Amy of Georgetown, Ohio, Matt Farrell and wife Debbie of Hamersville, Ohio and Teresa Demint and husband Larry of Sardinia, Ohio and many cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 11693 State Route 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106. Pastor Ken Harmon will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the church. Interment will be in the Browns Chapel Cemetery near Mt. Orab, Ohio. During the visitation and funeral, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab is serving the family.

