Mable Jones, 88

Mable Ilene Poole Jones, age 88 of Russellville, Ohio, past on to the next life Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Clermont Mercy Hospital. She has been a resident of the Villa Georgetown for the past two years. Mable was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 2734 in Maysville, Kentucky and loved playing bingo there. She was the former owner of Jone’s Carry in Ripley, Ohio and the Century Tavern in Russellville, Ohio. She was a collector of salt and pepper shakers, cookie jars, teapots, birds and many other things. She loved her family and friends.

Mable was born July 10. 1932 in Adams County, Ohio the youngest daughter of James and Sallie (McHenry) Poole. In 1949 she married the love of her life, Delmor Thomas Jones, who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by three sons – John, Steve and Keith Jones; daughters-in law – Carol Sue Gelter Jones and Marsha Jones; a great-grandson – Ryder Bissantz; one sister – Martha Kilgore; three brothers – Tom, Don and William “Toots” Poole.

Mable is survived by two loving daughters – Ollie Bissantz (Bob White) of Russellville, Ohio and Pamela Wills of Hamersville, Ohio; nine grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; two daughters-in-law – Margie Jones and Rhonda Jones; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Pastor Phil Fulton will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

During the visitation and funeral service, facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Villa Georgetown Activities Fund 8065 Dr. Faul Road Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

