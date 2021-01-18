Betty Starrett, 83

STARRETT, Betty Mae (nee Boyd) age 83 of South Lebanon, Ohio passed peacefully January 5, 2021. Born April 3, 1937 in Fleming County, Kentucky, Betty was the daughter of Fred and Katherine (nee Bigelow) Boyd and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and friend to all who knew her. Betty was a devoted member of the Crossroads Church of the Nazarene of South Lebanon and a member of the Operation Thank You Volunteers. Preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Franklin Starrett in 2014, brothers John Gilbert and Robert Frederick Boyd and sister Mary Jean Bolender; Betty l;eaves behind her only daughter Kimberly Rae Starrett of South Lebanon; sister Shirley Malone of Ripley, Ohio and many other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 12pm until tile of service at 1pm at Stine Funeral Home of Lebanon. Pastor Brian Deaton will officiate. Interment will follow in the Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon, Ohio.