Bonnie Mitchell, 70

Bonnie Jean Mitchell, age 70 of Maysville, Kentucky and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. Mrs. Mitchell was the owner and operator of the Classic Closet in downtown Maysville for the past seventeen years.She was born January 24, 1950 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of Mary Edith (Payne) Griffith of Georgetown, Ohio and the late Wayne Lawrence Griffith.

Bonnie is survived by her husband – David Mitchell, whom she married April 3, 1993; one son Brett Pfeffer and wife Jennifer of Lake Waynoka, Ohio; one granddaughter – Kaitlyn; her mother – Mary Edith Griffith of Georgetown, Ohio; one brother – Larry Griffith and wife Tara of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two nephews – Chad Griffith and wife Ashley and Matt Griffith; great niece Hannah and great nephews – Caleb and Ryan.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings will be required. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com